INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee faces challenge at 82.50/USD, premiums plunge

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little changed against the dollar on Monday, amid a positive risk mood and concerns over higher U.S. yields, after an agreement was reached to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

The rupee INR=IN was at 82.5875 to the U.S. dollar by 10:50 a.m. IST, compared to 82.5750 on Friday. The local currency had managed to reach 82.52 earlier in the session.

It's not a surprise that USD/INR was drawing support near to 82.50, a spot trader said.

The sustainability of rupee recovery from its recent low of near 82.85 "is still questionable," said Anindya Banerjee, head research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

"Support levels for the short term are around 82.50, then 82.20/25."

Asian equities rose after President Joe Biden on Sunday finalised a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the existing debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, and said the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

The debt agreement, alongside more resilient U.S. economic data, pushed up odds of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates in June to over 60%. FEDWATCH

U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in April, data released on Friday showed. Inflation, meanwhile, picked up.

Near-maturity U.S. yields rose on Friday. Tracking the move higher in U.S. yields, rupee forward premiums extended declines. The 1-year implied yield dropped to 1.80%, the lowest since December 2022.

The 1-year yield is now down almost 50 basis points this month.

