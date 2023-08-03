News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee extends fall, hits over 2-month low on risk aversion

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

August 03, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Swati Bhat for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee extended its fall in afternoon trading on Thursday as broad risk aversion weighed on sentiment, pushing the local currency to its lowest level in more than two months.

The rupee INR=INfell to a low of 82.7775 per dollar, its weakest since May 30, compared to its previous close of 82.5825.

It tracked losses in other Asian currencies, which also struggled on risk off fuelled by ratings agency Fitch downgrading the U.S. credit rating.

Traders, however, expect the Reserve Bank of India to step in to prevent further sharp falls in the local currency.

Indian equities also extended losses, with both key indexes down 0.7% each following the selloff on U.S. equities, adding to the downward pressure on the rupee.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Varun H K)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.