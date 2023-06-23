INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee drops, but clings to 82/dlr on portfolio inflows

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee declined on Friday, but performed better than the other Asian currencies, thanks to persistent foreign inflows into domestic equities, traders said.

The rupee INR=IN was at 82.0250 to the U.S. dollar by 11:28 a.m. IST, down from 81.95 in the previous session. The losses in the domestic unit paled in comparison to its Asian peers.

The Korean won was down 0.7%, the offshore Chinese declined to a new year-to-date low and the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were both down 0.4%.

"Similar to how it has played out most of this week, rupee is an outperformer in the Asia space," a forex sales person at a private bank said.

"Equity flows and lack of speculative interest in the face of low volatility, I assume, are the main reasons for this."

Foreign investors have poured $2.5 billion into Indian equities in the last seven sessions, according to data from NSDL. Due to this, the BSE Sensex reached a record high this week.

Worries over China's faltering post-pandemic recovery and hawkish central banks weighed on Asia equities and currencies.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised rates by a bigger-than-expected half a percentage point to rein in inflation that is the highest among major economies.

Norway's central bank, too, raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points, a larger-than-expected increase. Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that more rate hikes were needed to tame sticky inflation.

The dollar index =USD climbed to 102.66, helped by the weak risk appetite.

Bigger-than-expected tightening across European central banks is affecting global growth outlook and this could trigger a safe-haven move back into the dollar, Ed Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA said.

