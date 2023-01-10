INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee breaches 82/USD for first time in over a month

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee extended its opening advance against the dollar on Tuesday, moving above the 82 level, on a fall in USD/INR offshore points and position trimming, a trader said .

The rupee INR=IN was last trading at 81.83 per U.S. dollar after opening at 82.27. On the interbank order matching system INR=D2 the local currency reached a high of 81.77.

The move has likely been triggered by a fall in USD/INR offshore points, a trader at a private sector bank said, adding that it is unclear if there were any specific dollar inflows.

Other Asian currencies were mostly lower.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

