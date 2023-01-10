INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee breaches 82/USD for first time in over a month

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 10, 2023 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee extended its opening advance against the dollar on Tuesday, moving above the 82 level, on a fall in USD/INR offshore points and position trimming, a trader said .

The rupee INR=IN was last trading at 81.83 per U.S. dollar after opening at 82.27. On the interbank order matching system INR=D2 the local currency reached a high of 81.77.

The move has likely been triggered by a fall in USD/INR offshore points, a trader at a private sector bank said, adding that it is unclear if there were any specific dollar inflows.

Other Asian currencies were mostly lower.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((nimesh.vora@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7896;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.