INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee at over 1-mth high as large RBI rate hike bets rise

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee surged to more than a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday as higher-than-expected domestic inflation data stoked expectations for a more aggressive rate hike by the country's central bank.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN firmed to 79.16 per U.S. dollar, its highest level since Aug 5, compared to the previous close of 79.5225. It outperformed emerging market peers that were mixed despite weakness in the dollar index USD=.

India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 7% in August from 6.71% in July owing to higher food prices. The inflation rate came in a tad above forecasts, boosting bets that the Reserve Bank of India would have to hike rates by 50 basis points to tamp it down.

"As the USD/INR pair sustainably trades below 79.50, importers are likely to get complacent and exporters, who might have not covered earlier, would panic and sell, further aggravating the move," said Amit Pabari, managing director at advisory firm CR Forex.

"With 79.20 remaining next crucial support, if taken out, the rupee can move towards 78.80," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index continued its descent, suffering from a resurgent euro and upbeat risk sentiment.

Investors are now waiting for a key U.S. inflation reading due later in the day. The data will guide the pace of rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. Markets are pricing in a 91% chance of a 75 basis-point rate hike by the Fed.

Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation in the U.S. to contract 0.1% in August from the previous month, mainly due to the recent cooling in commodity prices. The more important core inflation rate is expected to rise 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude LCOc1 fell in volatile trade on concerns over demand weakening in top commodity importer China. O/R

