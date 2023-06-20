INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee adds to opening losses; traders indicate possible outflow, yuan

MUMBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee declined on Tuesday, weighed by likely dollar outflows and a weaker Chinese currency, traders said.

The rupee INR=IN was quoted at 8.1425 to the dollar by 11:06 a.m. IST, compared with 81.9350 in the previous session. The domestic unit opened at 82.03.

"The price action since the open suggests that there is definitely an outflow," a spot trader at a public sector bank said. "Yes, the yuan is down, but that can't possibly be enough to take it (USD/INR) here."

The trader was unable to pin down what the outflow was for.

A forex sales person at a private bank said "that it (like) looked all were" on the buying side on USD/INR, and cited importer hedging and potential squaring of positions.

The offshore Chinese yuan CNH= dropped below 7.18 to the dollar, pulling most other Asian currencies lower. Analysts cited lack of policy actions to stabilize growth of the economy among reasons for the weakness in the Chinese currency.

China cut its loan prime rates (LPR) on Tuesday, the first such reduction in 10 months, with authorities seeking to shore up a stuttering economic recovery.

"The LPR cuts were well anticipated; market awaits a stimulus package to support a bottoming out in CNY rates," OCBC Treasury said in a note.

The dollar index =USD managed to push higher to 102.62 on the back of the weaker offshore yuan. The fall in Asian shares and U.S. equity futures provided another reason to buy the greenback.

The dollar awaits U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for guidance on interest rates, following a hawkish pause last week.

