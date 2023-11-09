INDIA RUPEE-India rupee will have to contend with jump in US yields, dollar

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee on Friday will have to deal with a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and a rally on the dollar following hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 83.27-83.29 to the U.S. dollar compared with 83.28 in the previous session and near its 83.2950 lifetime low.

The move up in U.S. yields "will bother the rupee", but then "it never reacted to the move lower on U.S. yields and it will not react to the reversal", a forex trader said.

"At the current level, you can't expect anything to happen."

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped in the New York session on Thursday as a weaker than expected 30-year U.S. bond auction alongside comments from Fed Chair Powell upended the recent rally.

The 2-year yield rose to 5.04% and the dollar index was just shy of the 106 handle.

The Fed is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time and that it is not confident that such a stance has been achieved, Powell said at an International Monetary Fund event.

Powell's sentiment was largely echoed by other Fed speakers on Thursday.

"It’s clear that the Federal Reserve wants to maintain a tightening impulse. This makes sense, as any hint of neutrality would hasten a market dash to discount rate cuts," ING Bank said in a note.

Asian currencies declined and shares were mostly lower after U.S. equities retreated.

The next key event will be the U.S. inflation data next week.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 83.31; onshore one-month forward premium at 4.25 paisa

** Dollar index =USD at 105.86

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.2% at $80.2 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.62%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $107.2 mln worth of Indian shares on Nov. 8

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $141.2 mln worth of Indian bonds on Nov. 8

