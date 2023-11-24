INDIA RUPEE-India rupee little changed, traders hunt for fresh triggers

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee traded in a very narrow range early on Friday as traders looked for new cues that could spur some momentum in the local unit.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.3575 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:45 a.m. IST, little changed from its close at 83.3475 in the previous session. The rupee was contained in a 83.3450-83.3650 range in the session so far.

Asian currencies edged lower with the Korean won and Thai baht dipping by 0.4%.

The dollar index was steady at 103.7 as global markets were largely muted following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The rupee is "likely to stay in the same 5-6 paisa range through the day," a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

U.S. Treasury yields rose in Asia with the 10-year yield inching up to 4.46% and the 2-year ticking higher to 4.94%.

While IPO-related inflows offered some support to the rupee during this week, the local unit was unable to gain much as sustained dollar demand from local companies kept up the pressure, traders said.

Maiden share sales worth $900 million were lined up in the domestic market this week.

"Lacklustre moves continue ... We will look for slippage below 83.26 to spot loss in strength (on USD/INR)," Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Investors now await U.S. inflation due next Thursday. October's core personal consumption expenditure (PCE)inflation, a closely watched inflation gauge, is expected to moderate to 0.2% month-on-month, from 0.3% in September, according to a Reuters poll.

A lower than anticipated inflation print could cement bets that the Federal Reserve won't tighten policy rates further.

Investors are currently pricing in possible Fed rate cuts in May or June. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

