INDIA RUPEE-India rupee ends weaker, posts weekly decline as eyes turn to Fed outcome

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed weaker on Friday, and posted a weekly loss, amid rising crude oil prices and persistent dollar demand from importers.

The rupee closed at 83.1850 against the U.S. dollar, against 83.03 in the previous session. The local unit fell 0.3% this week, posting its third weekly loss in a row.

While the rupee was rangebound through the day, it moved sharply lower in the final few minutes of the session after India reported a higher than expected merchandise trade deficit of $24.16 billion in August against an expected $21 billion.

The sharp reaction to the trade deficit numbers triggered stop losses, leading to further selling pressure, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

Equity inflows supported the rupee through the day while oil companies' dollar buying maintained pressure on the unit, traders said.

The market is likely to be in a wait-and-watch mode heading into the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Crude is the biggest problem," Parmar added, noting that if Brent crude futures rise above $95 per barrel and hold there, it could lead to renewed pressure on the rupee.

Brent crude futures eased to $93.87 per barrel after hitting a fresh year-to-date high of $94.63 earlier in Asia hours.

The dollar index fell about 0.16% to 105.24.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady at its meeting next week but investors will closely watch its forward guidance on interest rates and inflation.

Most Asian currencies declined with the Philippine peso leading losses. The offshore Chinese yuan was largely unchanged following stronger-than-expected economic data.

India's benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, both hit record highs for the second straight session on Friday.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.