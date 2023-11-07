INDIA RUPEE-India rupee ends lower in line with Asian peers

By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee settled lower on Tuesday, in line with other Asian currencies, as investors awaited comments by senior Federal Reserve officials this week for fresh cues.

The rupee INR=IN ended at 83.2575 to the dollar, down from 83.2150 in the previous session.

The currency traded in a narrow three-paise range on Tuesday.

It has been locked in a tight 83 to 83.30 range for several weeks amid regular market intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), traders said.

"Any uptick in rupee is bought into by local oil companies and importers," said Amit Pabari, managing director at forex advisory firm CR Forex.

"The rupee is back to its comfort zone of 83.20-83.30, and the tussle between buyers of the dollar and the RBI continues."

Asian currencies weakened and were down between 0.1% to 0.9%, tracking a rebound in the dollar index.

The dollar index rose to 105.57, coming off over a month's low hit on Monday, after the Fed last week left key interest rates unchanged and sounded a dovish tone.

Investors are now eyeing comments from several Fed policymakers who will speak this week to gauge the outlook for interest rates.

Expectations for a December Fed rate hike are now down to 7% from 20% last week. FEDWATCH

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The focus remains on Powell's speech, but clarity on Fed's dovish stance may be elusive," said Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities.

Meanwhile, rupee far forward premiums dropped on Tuesday with the one-year implied yield falling to 1.61%, down three basis points from the previous session.

The rupee is struggling to benefit from a weakening dollar because of the fall in forward premiums, Biswas said.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

