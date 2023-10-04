News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-India cenbank likely helped rupee stem losses amid global bond rout

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

October 04, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Jaspreet Kalra for Reuters ->

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee ended marginally lower on Wednesday amid a global bond rout, as likely dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prevented a move towards record lows.

The rupee closed at 83.24 against the U.S. dollar compared with a close at 83.2050 in the previous session.

A stronger greenback and elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured the rupee but the central bank likely sold dollars, via state-run banks, near 83.25-83.26 levels, traders said.

The rupee fell to an intra-day low of 83.2650 but consistent dollar supply from the RBI snapped the momentum, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

State-run banks, likely on behalf of RBI, were seen supplying dollars nearly until the close of the spot trading session, the trader added.

The RBI also likely conducted near-tenor sell-buy swaps on the USD/INR in a bid to contain weakness in the unit while also keeping a lid on systemic liquidity.

Most Asian currencies weakened, with the Korean won, down by over 1%, leading losses.

The dollar index rose earlier in the session but edged lower to 106.86, down 0.2% from previous close.

Selloff in bonds across the world hurt risk appetite. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield spiked to 5% for the first time since 2007 and Germany's 10-year bond rate rose to 3%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury was at 4.81% while the Brent crude oil contract were down over 1% at $89.86 per barrel.

Investors awaited U.S. labour market data and the RBI's monetary policy decision due later this week.

"The market is now discounting a hawkish pause from the RBI," said Gaurang Somaiya, a foreign exchange researcher at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The level of 83.30 will continue to serve as a strong support for the local unit, Somaiya said.

The rupee had hit a record low of 83.29 in October 2022.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.