INDIA RUPEE-Asia FX recovery following drop in US yields to help rupee

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will be aided by a recovery in Asian currencies following a fall in long-maturity U.S. Treasury yields, but the currency is not expected to see any significant moves on Friday.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open marginally higher or little changed to the U.S. dollar from 83.23 in the previous session.

The drop in U.S. yields and softer oil will "provide much needed relief" for the rupee and other Asian currencies, a foreign exchange trader at a bank said.

"But when a currency (the rupee) has barely budged in the last month, you just know there will no big moves."

The 10-year U.S. bond yield pushed lower on Thursday despite robust U.S. GDP data.

The U.S. economy expanded at 4.9% annual rate in the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of growth in nearly two years.

Confirmation of a strong GDP performance "had already been discounted by the market", ANZ said in a note.

A measure of U.S. inflation, core personal consumption expenditures, came in weaker than expected, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be on hold next week.

Risk appetite in Asia was better and futures indicated a recovery for U.S. and Indian shares.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) left all policy parameters unchanged, along expected lines.

"The positive fixed income tone was aided by the ECB’s decision to leave interest rates on hold," ANZ said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 83.28; onshore one-month forward premium at 6.5 paise

** Dollar index =USD at 106.58

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 at $88.8 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.86%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $484.1 mln worth of Indian shares on Oct. 25

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $2.9 mln worth of Indian bonds on Oct. 25

(Reporting by Jaspreet Karla; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

