INDIA RUPEE-: Rupee ends marginally stronger, traders eye further upside from IPO flows

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed marginally stronger on Monday as a softer U.S. dollar aided the domestic unit in a relatively quiet trading session, traders said.

The rupee closed at 82.63, as compared to 82.6475 in the previous session. Overall, Asian currencies traded mixed, with the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit leading losses against the U.S. dollar, while the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah gained.

"The rupee is likely to strengthen this week, depending on how strong IPO-related inflows are. Maximum we see is up to 82.20," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

While equity flows may be the tailwind for the rupee, elevated U.S. treasury yields are likely to cap the currency's strength.

Following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday, the two-year yield rose 4.4 basis points (bps) to 5.063%, pointing to expectations that rates are likely to stay elevated. The 10-year yield also rose 1 bp on Friday.

"Flows are the driving force for the rupee right now," said Dilip Parmar, FX analyst at HDFC Securities. IPO-related inflows this week could drive up volatility and add strength to the rupee, Parmar said.

In addition to IPO-related equity flows, India's GDP numbers and U.S. economic data are the key monitorables for the rupee over this week.

India's first-quarter GDP numbers and PCE inflation numbers in the U.S. are both due on Thursday, whereas U.S. non-farm payroll numbers are scheduled for Friday.

Powell's speech on Friday was hawkish along expected lines, but hotter-than-expected inflation or payroll data could take treasury yields higher, putting pressure on the rupee.

Economic growth in India is likely to have accelerated to 7.7% in the April-June quarter, the fastest annual pace in a year, according to a Reuters poll.

