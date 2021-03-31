India rolls back decision to cut interest rates on small savings

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - India has rolled back its decision to lower interest rates on the small savings scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, adding that orders to cut rates to a more than four-decade low were issued due to oversight.

"India shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, i.e., rates that prevailed as of March 2021," Sitharaman said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," she said.

India had cut interest rates on small savings by up to 1.1% for the June quarter on Wednesday, the last day of the financial year. The government reviews interest rates on government-backed schemes every quarter

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.