India retail inflation dips to 5.10% in Jan, a 3-month low

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 12, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January from 5.69% in the previous month, helped by a slower rise in prices of some food items, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 44 economists had forecast inflation at 5.09%.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 8.30% in January, compared with 9.53% in December.

Last week, Reserve Bank of India left rates unchanged, signalling that interest rate cuts may be some time away as it focuses on getting inflation to 4% on a durable basis.

