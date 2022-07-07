India restricts wheat flour exports

MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - India has tweaked export policy for wheat flour and asked traders to secure permission before exporting the commodity, the government said in a notification published on Thursday.

New Delhi banned wheat exports in mid-May as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high.

After the ban, demand for wheat flour jumped from neighbouring countries struggling to secure wheat at lower prices from other suppliers.

The restriction on wheat flour exports would be effective from July 12, the government said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by David Goodman)

