India restricts sugar exports for the first time in 6 years -government order

Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Mayank Bhardwaj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian has restricted sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices and asked traders to secure permission for overseas sale of the sweetener from June 1 to Oct. 31, the government said in a notification on Tuesday.

Trade and government officials earlier said India could restrict sugar exports, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes.

