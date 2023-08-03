India restricts import of laptop, computers to push local manufacturing

Adds details, comments

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India has restricted imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, in a bid to push local manufacturing.

"Their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports," the notice said.

In April-June, electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, was $19.7 billion, up 6.25% year-on-year.

"The move's spirit is to push manufacturing to India. It's not a nudge, it's a push," said Ali Akhtar Jafri, former director general at electronics industry body Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology.

Dell<DELL.N>, Acer, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Lenovo<0992.HK> and HP Inc HPQ.N are some of the key companies selling laptops in the Indian market and a substantial portion are imported from countries such as China.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

