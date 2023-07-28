India restricts exports of deoiled rice bran until Nov-govt order

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - India has decided to restrict exports of deoiled rice bran until Nov. 30, the government said in a notification on Friday.

India is a leading exporter of deoiled rice bran, which is used in the cattle feed industry.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Louise Heavens)

