India restricts exports of deoiled rice bran until Nov-govt order

Credit: REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

July 28, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - India has decided to restrict exports of deoiled rice bran until Nov. 30, the government said in a notification on Friday.

India is a leading exporter of deoiled rice bran, which is used in the cattle feed industry.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
