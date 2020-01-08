Commodities

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state - OIE

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from India's fisheries and animal husbandry ministry.

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in an website alert.

