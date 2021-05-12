India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

Repeats to attach to alerts

BENGALURU, May 13 (Reuters) - India had 362,727 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.

The South Asian nation's total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

