India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

India had 362,727 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.

Repeats to attach to alerts

BENGALURU, May 13 (Reuters) - India had 362,727 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.

The South Asian nation's total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters