News & Insights

India Reliance's fuel supply to Europe avoids Red Sea -sources

March 12, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - Most of the tankers loaded with fuel from Reliance Industries RELI.NS refineries in western India are sailing via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea due to the heightened risk of attacks by Yemen's Houthi group, according to shipping sources and ship tracking data.

Globally fuel producers are avoiding the Red Sea and go around Africa to avoid Iran-aligned Houthi attacks despite the Suez canal being the shortest route between Asia and Europe.

Reliance, in its chartering contracts, is offering tanker owners a flexibility to go via the Red Sea, a shipping route vital to east-west trade, or the Cape of Good Hope for safe transportation of the fuels to the buyer, shipping sources said.

Sources said most tanker owners are now opting for the Cape of Good Hope route.

Reliance, the operator of the world's biggest refining complex, supplies diesel and jet fuel to Europe mostly on a delivered basis.

According to LSEG data, at least eight tankers since mid-February have taken the Cape of Good Hope route to supply jet fuel and diesel to Europe.

The tankers included Hafina Yangtze, Dimitri, Sabrina Glory, Arisarchos, High Prospertix, Atalantic Gold, Marlin La Plata, and Neutron Sound.

Although some shipping companies have instructed vessels to sail around southern Africa, a longer and therefore more expensive route, there are rare instances when tanker owners take the conventional Red Sea route as well.

Reliance did not respond to Reuters' email seeking comments.

Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat State have a combined capacity to process about 1.4 million barrels per day of oil.

Reliance ships fuel to Europe via the Cape of Good Hope instead of Red Sea https://reut.rs/3PekdSf

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.