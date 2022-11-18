India releases draft of new data protection bill

November 18, 2022 — 02:29 am EST

Written by Munsif Vengattil for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India released the draft of a new comprehensive data protection bill on Friday, three months after withdrawing a previous bill that had alarmed big technology companies.

The new measure, now up for public consultation, is expected to be presented in the next session of parliament.

