India regulator permits Go First to resume flying with conditions

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

July 21, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Aditi Shah and Tanvi Mehta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - India's aviation regulator on Friday gave its nod to Go Airlines (India) to resume operations if it can meet certain conditions, including getting interim funding and approval of its flight schedule, an order viewed by Reuters showed.

The cash-strapped airline stopped flying operations in May and was granted bankruptcy protection after it plunged into a financial crisis, sparked by what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus AIR.PA A320neos.

The Raytheon-owned engine maker has said the claims are without merit.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday approved the airline's resumption plan dated June 28, adding that the airline "as a going concern may commence flight operations" subject to conditions.

"Scheduled flight operations can be commenced only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA," according to the order.

The airline is permitted to sell tickets only after the plan is approved, DGCA added.

Go Airlines, recently branded as Go First, invited investor interest earlier this month, as part of its ongoing insolvency.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

