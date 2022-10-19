India regulator fines MakeMyTrip, Oyo for anti-competitive conduct

Adds details from order, background

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Wednesday that it had fined online hotel-booking companies MakeMyTrip Ltd MMYT.O and Goibibo and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo a combined $47 million for anti-competitive behaviour.

The CCI has directed MakeMyTrip and Goibibo (MMT-Go) to amend their market behaviour after fining them about $27 million. Oyo was fined $20 million.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) had alleged that agreements between Oyo and Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip to give preferential treatment to Oyo on its platform were restricting market access to competitors such as Fab Hotels and Treebo.

"The Commission is of the view that the commercial arrangement between OYO and MMT-Go which led to the delisting of FabHotels, Treebo and the independent hotels, which were availing the services of these franchisors, was anticompetitive," the CCI said in its order.

The FHRAI had also alleged that Oyo and MakeMyTrip were hurting competition by offering deep discounts and charging "exorbitant" fees from hotels.

MakeMyTrip and Oyo did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

