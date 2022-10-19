India regulator fines MakeMyTrip, Oyo for anti-competitive conduct

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined hotel-booking services MakeMyTrip Ltd MMYT.O and Goibibo around $27 million, and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo $20 million for anti-competitive conduct, the regulator said in an order on Thursday.

The regulator has been investigating since 2019 allegations that MakeMyTrip gives special treatment to SoftBank-backed 9984.T Oyo on its platform, following a complaint from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India.

The CCI has directed MakeMyTrip and Goibibo to amend its market behaviour, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.