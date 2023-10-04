India regulator finds more syrups toxic - government report

News & Insights

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator has found that a cough syrup and an anti-allergy syrup made by Norris Medicines Ltd NORI.BO is toxic, according to a government report.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also found three batches of COLD OUT syrup made by Fourrts (India) Laboratories contaminated with the toxins diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), according to its list of "not of standard quality/spurious/adulterated/misbranded" drugs for August uploaded on its website.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

The drug regulator for Gujarat state, where Norris is based, told Reuters that its factory had been closed.

