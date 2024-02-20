News & Insights

Markets

India regulator finds $241 mln irregularity in Zee's accounts, Bloomberg reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 20, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by Angela Christy and Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has found a discrepancy of more than 20 billion rupees ($241.36 million) in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Markets regulator SEBI alleged last year that Zee Group's founders, Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Puneet Goenka, were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and other firms related to its founding shareholders. Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

In the latest development in the probe, SEBI discovered that the missing amount was roughly 10 times higher than investigators had initially estimated.

The missing amount calculated was not final and could be revised after SEBI reviews responses from the company's executives, the report added.

Zee and SEBI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment after regular hours.

Japan's Sony Group 6758.Tterminated a merger with Zee last month due to certain unresolved "closing conditions" and leadership disputes, including disagreements over Goenka's involvement in regulatory matters.

Indian business daily the Economic Times reported on Tuesday that Zee was making a final attempt to restart discussions with Sony to revive their $10-billion deal, which was scrapped on Jan. 22.

In October, an Indian tribunal had lifted a ban that prevented Goenka from holding board positions. This followed SEBI's view that an assumption the CEO might cause risk to the company's assets was "patently erroneous", as the merged entity would have a separate corporate structure.

($1 = 82.8641 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Angela Christy and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((AngelaChristy.M@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.