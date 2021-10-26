India receives first LNG cargo from Yamal LNG project -data

Publisher
Reuters
Published

India received its first import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Yamal LNG project over the weekend, Refinitive Eikon LNG flows data showed.

LONDON/NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India received its first import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Yamal LNG project over the weekend, Refinitive Eikon LNG flows data showed.

The cargo was supplied by Russian gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM under its long-term LNG sales deal with GAIL (India) Ltd, an industry source said.

The cargo on board the Marshal Vasilevsky sailed through the Northern Sea Route, Pacific Ocean and Indian Ocean before arriving at GAIL's Dabhol terminal over the weekend, the ship-tracking data showed.

Appeal of gas supplies to India under long-term contracts has increased after a surge in spot LNG prices.

GAIL did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi Editing by David Goodman )

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More