India RBL executive says bank does not anticipate big short-term capital needs

Contributors
Nupur Anand Reuters
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published

India's RBL Bank said on Sunday the private bank's business fundamentals were intact with scope for tremendous improvement, a day after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board.

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India's RBL Bank said on Sunday the private bank's business fundamentals were intact with scope for tremendous improvement, a day after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board.

Rajeev Ahuja, the bank's newly-appointed MD and CEO, told reporters the bank does not anticipate major capital needs in the short term, countering fears of problems in management.

In recent months, Indian media reported that some employees of the bank sought the finance ministry's support to oversee operations as they believed regulatory frameworks were being ignored by the bank's top management.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand, Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Rupam.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7042133028;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More