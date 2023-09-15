India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude

Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 10,000 rupees per tonne from 6,700 rupees per tonne, according to a government notification on Friday. The increase will come into effect from Sept. 16.

The government has cut the windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel to 3.50 rupees per litre from 4 rupees per litre.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.