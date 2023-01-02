India raises windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel

Jan 2 (Reuters) - India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Jan. 2.

It raised windfall tax on crude oil to 2,100 rupees ($25.38) per tonne from 1,700 rupees ($20.55), effective Tuesday, the order said.

($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

