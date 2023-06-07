India raises rice paddy price by 7% to help boost planting

Adds detail, cotton purchase price

NEW DELHI, June 7 (Reuters) - India has raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice paddy from farmers by 7%, the trade minister said on Wednesday, the biggest increase in five years, to help boost acreage and output of the staple.

For the common grade of rice paddy, the government has fixed the support, or guaranteed, price at 2,183 rupees ($26.45) per 100 kg, Piyush Goyal told a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government is keen to boost rice output after it banned exports of broken rice in September and imposed a 20% tax on exports of various grades to calm domestic prices, which had surged after below-average rainfall limited planting.

This year, government sources told Reuters that the ban on broken rice exports and a 20% tax on overseas shipments of white rice would be maintained as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to keep a lid on prices.

Every year authorities raise the support prices of staples such as rice and wheat to build stockpiles to run the world's biggest food welfare programme, which entitles poor people to free grains.

The government also raised the cotton purchase price by nearly 9% to 6,620 rupees per 100 kg, also the highest increase in five years.

($1 = 82.52 rupees)

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Robert Birsel)

