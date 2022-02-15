India raises base import prices of palm oil, soyoil and gold

(Repeats Tuesday's story with no changes to the text)

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, earlier this month cut its import tax on palm oil.

Commodity

New price in $

Old price in $

Crude palm oil

1,359

1,346

RBD palm oil

1,376

1,368

RBD palmolein

1,385

1,377

Crude soya oil

1,455

1,449

Gold

601

576

Silver

771

733

