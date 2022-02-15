India raises base import prices of palm oil, soyoil and gold
MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, earlier this month cut its import tax on palm oil.
Commodity
New price in $
Old price in $
Crude palm oil
1,359
1,346
RBD palm oil
1,376
1,368
RBD palmolein
1,385
1,377
Crude soya oil
1,455
1,449
Gold
601
576
Silver
771
733
Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
