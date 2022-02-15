US Markets

India raises base import prices of palm oil, soyoil and gold

India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market.

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, earlier this month cut its import tax on palm oil.

Commodity

New price in $

Old price in $

Crude palm oil

1,359

1,346

RBD palm oil

1,376

1,368

RBD palmolein

1,385

1,377

Crude soya oil

1,455

1,449

Gold

601

576

Silver

771

733

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDIA COMMODITIES/TARIFFS (REPEAT)

