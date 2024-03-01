India raises base import price of gold, keeps vegoils steady

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of gold and silver as prices in the world market strengthened, while largely keeping the base price of vegetable oils steady, the government said in a statement late on Thursday.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.
Commodity
New price in $
Old price in $
Crude palm oil
891
890
RBD palm oil
902
901
RBD palmolein
910
910
Crude soya oil
903
903
Gold
654
639
Silver
724
716
Base prices for all commodities are in $ per metric ton, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
