India protests after China bars three athletes from Asian Games

September 22, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India on Friday launched a strong protest against China for denying entry to some of its sportspersons for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Three Indian martial arts athletes were asked to pull out of the Asian Games in Hangzhou after not receiving clearance from the host country, the Times of India newspaper reported.

The three athletes, competing as wushu fighters, are from the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which has become a new flashpoint between New Delhi and Beijing.

(Writing by Blassy Boben; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((blassy.boben@thomsonreuters.com;))

