India proposes self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 02, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India has proposed self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies operating in the country in a draft of amendments to its information technology rules published on Monday.

The proposal came after a recommendation by a government panel on creating a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on online gambling, Reuters reported in September.

