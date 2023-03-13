India proposes additional net expenditure of 1.48 trillion rupees for 2022/23

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government has proposed an additional net expenditure of 1.48 trillion rupees ($18.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending this month, a government statement said on Monday.

The additional gross expenditure for the same period will be 2.71 trillion rupees ($33.06 billion), the statement said.

($1 = 81.9675 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

