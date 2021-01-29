India projects economic growth of 11% y/y for 2021/22 -econ survey

Contributors
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

India's government forecast a robust economic recovery of 11% for fiscal 2021-22 in its annual economic statement presented to parliament on Friday, on the back of the roll out of a massive vaccination drive.

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's government forecast a robust economic recovery of 11% for fiscal 2021-22 in its annual economic statement presented to parliament on Friday, on the back of the roll out of a massive vaccination drive.

India's economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current financial year ending March 31, after economic activity was hit by the pandemic, leading to job losses for millions of workers, particularly employed by small businesses.

The survey, which comes just ahead of the union budget for the new fiscal year that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present on Monday, also forecast a "V-shaped" economic recovery.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Euan Rocha)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters