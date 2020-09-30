India posts record current account surplus in June quarter

Refiles to fix spelling of million in para two

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's current account surplus rose to a record $19.8 billion in April-June as its trade deficit sharply narrowed, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

The current account INCURA=ECI figure for the first quarter of the fiscal year compared with a surplus of $600 million in the Jan-March quarter, which was the country's first surplus in 13 years.

The surplus stood at 3.9% INCAPA=ECI of gross domestic product in the latest quarter, compared with a deficit of $15 billion or 2.1% in the same period a year ago, RBI data showed.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.