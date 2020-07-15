India posts first trade surplus in 18 years as coronavirus hits imports

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - India posted a trade surplus of $790 million in June, its first in over 18 years, with imports plunging as the coronavirus pandemic hit domestic demand for crude oil, gold and other industrial products, government data showed on Wednesday.

Merchandise imports INIMP=ECI contracted 47.59% in June to $21.11 billion from a year ago, while exports fell 12.41% to $21.91 billion, leading to a marginal trade surplus, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

India last posted a trade surplus - of $10 million - in January 2002, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Aftab Ahmed and Nidhi Verma;)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4954 8029; Reuters Messaging: manoj.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.