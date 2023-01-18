India pledges 'strong support' for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan - letter to IMF

January 18, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Devjyot Ghoshal and Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters

COLOMBO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India has told the International Monetary Fund that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan as the island nation seeks a $2.9 billion loan from the global agency, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"We hereby confirm our strong support for Sri Lanka's prospective (loan) program and commit to supporting Sri Lanka with financing/debt relief consistent with restoring Sri Lanka's public debt sustainability ..." Indian finance ministry official Rajat Kumar Mishra wrote to the IMF chief in a letter dated Jan. 16.

