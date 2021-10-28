India plans to seek carbon emissions data linked to each LNG cargo

Nidhi Verma Reuters
NEW DELHI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - India will seek carbon emissions data linked to each cargo of liquefied natural gas, its oil minister said on Thursday, mirroring a growing trend among top Asian buyers of the cleaner fuel ahead of global climate talks from Sunday.

"The growing push for greener LNG over the past year is already transforming the way LNG is sold," Hardeep Singh Puri said at International Energy Forum's special gas market dialogue.

"Looking forward, I'm confident that we will look to suppliers to provide transparent and reliable data on carbon emissions associated with each cargo," he said.

