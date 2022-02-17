India plans to produce 5 mln tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India plans to manufacture a cumulative 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, the country's power ministry said on Thursday, as it aims to meet its climate targets and make the country a green hydrogen hub.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.