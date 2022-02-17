India plans to produce 5 mln tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India plans to manufacture a cumulative 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, the country's power ministry said on Thursday, as it aims to meet its climate targets and make the country a green hydrogen hub.

