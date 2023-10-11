India plans to extend duty on parboiled rice exports -govt source

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India is planning to extend a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice until March 2024, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could further reduce shipments from the world's largest exporter and raise global rice prices.

India in August imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice, which was originally set to expire on Oct. 15.

The extension would limit exports and allow the government to procure as much rice as possible, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

"The government is keen to keep prices low at any cost. It can procure more rice from farmers and distribute to the poor ahead of general elections," the dealer said.

Five Indian states will elect new legislatures next month, beginning a process of regional polls ahead of due next year.

India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on exports of widely consumed non-basmati white rice in July, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

India accounts for more than 40% of world rice exports and any cut in shipments could inflate food prices given low inventories in other exporting countries.

Despite the export restrictions, rice prices remain almost 13% higher than a year ago on the local market, according to government data.

Overseas buyers had not made purchases in recent days in anticipation of the government allowing duty-free exports again after Oct. 15, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association (REA).

"Once the government issues a notification regarding an extension in export duty, they will start making purchases," Rao said.

Even after paying the 20% duty, Indian parboiled rice is cheaper than supplies from Thailand, he added.

India exported 7.4 million tons of parboiled rice in 2022.

