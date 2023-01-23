Commodities

India plans to cut gold import duty to arrest smuggling -sources

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

January 23, 2023 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

By Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India plans to slash the import duty on gold because higher taxes have made it more profitable for smugglers, who can offer hefty discounts and denting the market share of banks and refiners, government and industry officials told Reuters.

The duty cut by the world's second-biggest consumer could lift retail sales by making gold cheaper ahead of peak demand season and support global prices XAU=.

It could also revive operations of local gold refineries, which nearly suspended refining for the past two months as they could not compete with grey market operators.

"The government is considering bringing the effective gold rate to below 12%. The proposal is being discussed. We will take a final call soon," a government official, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The effective duty on gold is currently 18.45%, which includes 12.5% import duty, 2.5% agriculture infrastructure development cess and other taxes.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Aftab Ahmed; Additional reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; https://twitter.com/Rajendra1857https://twitter.com/Rajendra1857))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.