India plans to buy about 34 mln tonnes of wheat from local farmers

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to buy about 34 million tonnes of new-season wheat from local farmers to shore up state reserves after purchases dropped last year because of a poor harvest, two government sources said.

State purchases of wheat fell by 53% last year to 18.8 million tonnes, pushing up local rates and forcing the government-backed Food Corporation of India (FCI) to release 5 million tonnes of the grain from its reserves to cool prices.

FCI buys rice and wheat from farmers at state-set prices to run the world's biggest food welfare programme.

"After seeking inputs from the main wheat-producing states, we're of the view that FCI will buy around 34 million tonnes of wheat this year," one of the sources said.

FCI would start buying wheat from domestic farmers from March 20, the sources said.

The sources didn't wish to be identified in line with official rules.

India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, was forced to order a ban on exports last year following a surge in overseas shipments after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed up local wheat prices .

India expects to keep a lid on wheat exports as New Delhi seeks to replenish state inventories and bring down domestic prices.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman )

