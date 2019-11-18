India plans strategic stake sales in 28 state-run companies -minister

Commodities

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has given 'in-principle' approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India AIN.UL, junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday.

The government has so far raised 173.64 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year's target of 1.05 trillion rupees, the minister said in a written reply in the lower house of parliament.

($1 = 71.3500 Indian rupees)

