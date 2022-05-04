Commodities

India plans less wheat, more rice for free food programme

Contributor
Mayank Bhardwaj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

India will allocate more rice instead of wheat for a food welfare programme that entitles millions of poor to 5 kilograms of free grain per month, according to a federal government order.

NEW DELHI, May 4 (Reuters) - India will allocate more rice instead of wheat for a food welfare programme that entitles millions of poor to 5 kilograms of free grain per month, according to a federal government order.

The allocation of wheat for the Prime Minister's Poor Welfare Grain Programme has been cut to 7.1 million tonnes from 18.2 million, the government order said.

The allocation of rice has been raised to 32.7 million tonnes from 21.6 million, it said.

India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jason Neely)

((mayank.bhardwaj@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-4954 8030; Twitter: @MayankBhardwaj9; Reuters Messaging: mayank.bhardwaj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular