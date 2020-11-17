India places troubled lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India has placed private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd LVLS.NS under a moratorium and has restricted withdrawals of more than 25,000 rupees ($335.80), according to a finance ministry statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 74.4490 Indian rupees)

